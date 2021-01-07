Serious Crash, SH1 North Of Levin - Central

SH1 is currently blocked north of Levin following a serious crash.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, occurred around 4:55pm at the intersection of SH1 and Waitarere Beach Road.

One person has been seriously injured.

Traffic will be diverted down Koputaroa Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

