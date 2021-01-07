Serious Crash, SH1 North Of Levin - Central
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 5:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH1 is currently blocked north of Levin following a
serious crash.
The crash, involving a car and a truck,
occurred around 4:55pm at the intersection of SH1 and
Waitarere Beach Road.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Traffic will be diverted down Koputaroa
Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
