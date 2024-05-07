Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Pull Back The Hood On Alleged Offender

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have layered on the charges following a significant theft from a retail address in Botany on Monday evening.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Police responded to reports of shoplifting from a shopping centre on Ti Rakau Drive around 5.50pm.

“It’s alleged a man entered a retail store without the centre and left with several items from a clothing rack.

“It’s understood he then left the premises in a vehicle and was seen travelling on Chapel Road.”

A short time later, Police in the area sighted the vehicle travelling west on Ti Rakau Drive.

“The vehicle stopped for Police when signalled to do and located ten jackets in the man’s possession,” Inspector Cook says.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and has since been arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

A 44-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today on charges relating to this incident, as well as breaching court release charges.

The man has also been trespassed from the shopping centre. 

Inspector Cook says the stolen items have since been returned to the store.

“The items taken retail at $3500 in total.

“This was a considerable loss for the store involved and Police are pleased to have been able to provide them with a quick resolution.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 