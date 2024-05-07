Police Pull Back The Hood On Alleged Offender

Police have layered on the charges following a significant theft from a retail address in Botany on Monday evening.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Police responded to reports of shoplifting from a shopping centre on Ti Rakau Drive around 5.50pm.

“It’s alleged a man entered a retail store without the centre and left with several items from a clothing rack.

“It’s understood he then left the premises in a vehicle and was seen travelling on Chapel Road.”

A short time later, Police in the area sighted the vehicle travelling west on Ti Rakau Drive.

“The vehicle stopped for Police when signalled to do and located ten jackets in the man’s possession,” Inspector Cook says.

The man was taken into custody without further incident and has since been arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

A 44-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today on charges relating to this incident, as well as breaching court release charges.

The man has also been trespassed from the shopping centre.

Inspector Cook says the stolen items have since been returned to the store.

“The items taken retail at $3500 in total.

“This was a considerable loss for the store involved and Police are pleased to have been able to provide them with a quick resolution.”

