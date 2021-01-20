Middleton Chemical Spill Update

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is attending a chemical spill in Middleton, Christchurch.

Crews were called to the scene at 12.35pm this afternoon.

On arrival they found 1000L of nitric acid had been spilt.

Working with police, a cordon was put up around the area. The cordon is still currently in place.

The spill is now contained. We currently have 25 personnel in attendance, who are working to clean up the remainder of the spill.

They are doing this by applying a neutralising agent.

We are expecting to be there for the rest of the day.

