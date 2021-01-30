Matawaia Fire: Update 3

Pipiwai Road at the fringe of the Matawai fire is now open.

The road was closed for a period as contractors worked to stabilise trees as a result of the fire.

The trees on the roadside have been made safe and the road is now open.

Ground crews were stood down an hour ago, and a new crew will stay overnight, to monitor the situation.

Fire and Emergency also wants to thank the local marae for assistance during the operation.

The fire has burnt through at least 178ha.

