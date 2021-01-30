Matawaia Fire: Update 3
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 7:02 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Pipiwai Road at the fringe of the Matawai fire is now
open.
The road was closed for a period as contractors
worked to stabilise trees as a result of the fire.
The
trees on the roadside have been made safe and the road is
now open.
Ground crews were stood down an hour ago,
and a new crew will stay overnight, to monitor the
situation.
Fire and Emergency also wants to thank the
local marae for assistance during the operation.
The
fire has burnt through at least
178ha.
