Man dies after being swept out to sea north of Timaru
Sunday, 31 January 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
30 January
A man has died after being swept out to sea at
Seadown, north of Timaru this afternoon.
Emergency
services were called to the beach at 4.30pm.
Upon
arrival, emergency services located a young child in the
water.
The child was brought to shore, where they were
treated by Ambulance staff.
Due to the treacherous
conditions, a helicopter was required to search for the man
who had been swept out to sea.
Tragically he was
already deceased when he was located a short time later.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
