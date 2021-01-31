Search Operation, Waimakariri River
Sunday, 31 January 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search and rescue operation is underway after a man
failed to return from the Waimakariri River last
night.
Police were called about 6.45pm after the man's
friends were unable to locate him after he had gone for a
swim near the Waimakariri Bridge.
A search of the
river with assistance from the Kaiapoi Coastguard last night
did not locate the man.
The Police National Dive Squad
has been deployed and is expected to assist in the search
tomorrow.
Anyone with information about the incident
is asked to call 105 and quote file number
210130/5446.
