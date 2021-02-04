Murder Charge Laid In Relation To Omanawa Death

Police have today brought charges following the death of a man on 25 January in Omanawa, near Tauranga.

The victim can now be identified as 30-year-old Jamin Roemaata Harrison, of Tauranga.

A 51-year-old man was today charged with murder and is next due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 24 February.

I would like to thank the members of public who came forward to assist Police with the investigation.

We are unable to release any further information as the matter is now before the court.

