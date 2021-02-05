Delays Following Crash - SH2, Remutaka Hill - Wellington
Friday, 5 February 2021, 7:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are asked to delay travel on SH2 over Remutaka
Hill following a crash on the Upper Hutt side.
The
crash was reported about 6:55am and is blocking the lane
heading toward the Wairarapa.
There are no reports of
injuries at this stage, however anyone travelling through
the area should expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
