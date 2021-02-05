UPDATE 1 - 7.30am: Tangimoana Forest Fire

Fire and Emergency is currently fighting a fire on Lake Road, Oroua Downs in the Manawatu Tangimoana forest.

We were called to the fire around 6pm last night. As at 7am this morning (5 Feb) it has burnt through 40ha of forestry. Heavy machinery was used last night to create firebreaks and firefighters monitored the scene overnight.

There are currently six helicopters at the scene and heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire. Around 30 firefighters will also be on scene around 8am.

Wind is expected to pick up later this morning which will make for challenging conditions for firefighters and may cause some smoke drift.

People are asked to take care when passing through Lake Road so emergency services can work safely.

© Scoop Media

