Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Strategy Strives For Sustainable Solutions To Hastings’ Housing Shortage

Friday, 5 February 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

With one of the highest rates of housing deprivation in New Zealand, the current housing shortage in Hastings is one of the most pressing challenges facing the district.

As of September last year, more than 637 people were on the housing register waiting for homes in Hastings, almost 70 per cent of them Māori.

Driving the crisis is strong population growth that has led to demand outstripping supply across all areas of the housing market, coupled with rising housing prices and rent rates.

With Hastings’ population projected to keep growing, Hastings District Council got together with iwi and central government partners at the end of 2019 to address the housing shortage through the Hastings Place Based Housing Plan.

This is a bespoke solution to build new houses and papakāinga across Hastings, address homelessness and carry out repairs on existing Māori-owned homes to make them healthier and more liveable.

Since its inception, work underway or completed under this programme can be seen here https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/projects/homes-for-our-people/article/1885/-one-year-on-hastings-place-based-housing-plan-is-delivering-results.

Recognising that the housing shortage cannot be addressed overnight, a medium and long term strategy - Kāinga Paneke, Kāinga Pānuku - has been developed.

This builds on the place based plan and aims to deliver sustainable, positive change to build affordable housing, social housing, market housing, Māori housing, senior housing, and RSE accommodation, alongside skills training and employment creation.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said providing enough homes in the right places that were accessible to everyone was one of the region’s main priorities.

“This medium and long term strategy builds on our commitment to work together to continue to address the current crisis as well as provide for the growing future needs.

“Our goal remains to have all Hastings whānau out of motels and in their own homes, and within this strategy is the scope for innovative solutions that will help achieve our aim.”

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said that on behalf of its constituent hapū and whānau the authority was pleased to be working alongside the Hastings District Council to launch the strategy that focused on Kāinga paneke, kāinga pānuku – a move from temporary to permanent housing.

“We have the whenua, we have the support of council policies, we have the support of government agencies. We believe that we have the recipe for success,” he said.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development chief executive Andrew Crisp endorsed Kāinga Paneke, Kāinga Pānuku.

"Strong local leadership from iwi, local government and other players is critical to achieve sustainable improvements in housing. Central government will continue to work closely with local leaders to support implementation and drive change."

Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities director place-based approach Darren Toy said the agency was proud to support the plan and collaborate with the partners on delivering more much-needed public housing for Hastings.

“The strength of the place based approach is key agencies working together, and collaborating to provide a range of housing for low to moderate income households.”

The Hastings District Council is set to endorse the strategy at its full meeting on February 11, after which the strategy will be formally launched at the National Māori Housing Conference being held in Hastings from February 24 to 26.

The Kāinga Paneke, Kāinga Pānuku Hastings Medium and Long Term Strategy can be viewed here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 