Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Person - Hataitai Beach

Wellington Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify the owner of clothing left on Hataitai Beach yesterday evening.

A Search and Rescue operation is underway after the clothing was found on the beach near Evans Bay Parade at approximately 9pm on Monday 8 February 2021.

Police would like to confirm that the person who left the clothes on the beach is safe.

The clothing items are a faded black t shirt, green and orange Nike running shoes, and a pair of green and white ankle socks.

A male wearing a pair of black shorts was seen entering the water around the same time the clothing was left on the beach however Police do not know whether he is connected.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a male in the area matching this description, or wearing the clothes described.

If you have any information that may assist, please phone Police on 105 and quote event P045434543.

You can also view this release, including any images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seek-assistance-identifying-person-hataitai-beach

Noho ora mai,

© Scoop Media

