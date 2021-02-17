Serious Crash – Kumara Junction Highway, Hokitika

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Kumara Junction Highway (SH 6), between Seaview Hill Road and Keogans Road.

The two-car crash was reported around 1:10pm.

Initial reports are that there have been serious injuries.

More information will be released when available.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.

The Kumara Junction Highway (SH 6) is currently closed while emergency services work at the scene, and diversions are in place.

