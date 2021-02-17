Serious Crash – Kumara Junction Highway, Hokitika
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
the Kumara Junction Highway (SH 6), between Seaview Hill
Road and Keogans Road.
The two-car crash was reported
around 1:10pm.
Initial reports are that there have
been serious injuries.
More information will be
released when available.
The Serious Crash Unit are
attending.
The Kumara Junction Highway (SH 6) is
currently closed while emergency services work at the scene,
and diversions are in
place.
