Appreciation For Hard Working Truck Drivers

Truck drivers have played a vital role in delivering essential supplies for New Zealanders as the Covid-19 pandemic has taken the country into a whole range of alert levels and lockdowns.

This week (Monday 22 February to Friday 26 February) is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week where our country’s truck drivers are shown how much they are appreciated for keeping the country moving.

Goodies and gift bags will be handed out to truck drivers at locations around the country to celebrate the industry.

The team at NZ Truck & Driver magazine has co-ordinated the week’s activities, alongside the Road Transport Forum and association partners including National Road Carriers Association (NRC).

“We have events around the country where we’ll be handing out appreciative gift bags to as many drivers as possible,” says organiser Olivia Beauchamp from NZ Truck & Driver.

Representatives from the New Zealand Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will be helping to give out the goodie bags at some of the locations as a positive gesture and to show their appreciation of safety conscious and law-abiding truck drivers.

“National Road Carriers Association is on board supporting our members and drivers by way of coffee and barbecue events and giving away goodie bags,” says Chief Executive David Aitken. “Some of our association members are also planning activities of their own to appreciate their driver employees. If you are out and about this week, give a truck driver a wave of appreciation.”

The NRC team will be at the following locations:

Taranaki weighbridge - SH3 / 3 A Junction Monday 22 February 10am - 2pm

Ohakea weighbridge – Wednesday 24 February, 10am - 2pm

Kaimai Ranges weighbridge – Thursday 25 February 10am - 2pm

Ports of Auckland – Wednesday 24 February 10am - 2pm

Northland Uretiti weighbridge – Wednesday 24 February 8am - 11:30am

NRC thanks the many sponsors supporting this event including.

