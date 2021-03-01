Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Auckland Marae Leaders & Māori Health Providers Feeling Pressures Mount In Spike Of Community Transmission

Monday, 1 March 2021, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

“One Test Doesn’t Mean You’re OK”

Leaders of Manurewa Marae, Papakura Marae, Te Puea Memorial Marae and Ngā Whare Waatea Marae, Turuki Healthcare and the Manukau Urban Māori Authority are feeling pressures mount at ground zero in the latest lockdown due to the spike in community transmission.

With some way to go before the vaccine arrives in South Auckland, the need to control and contain COVID remains front and centre for the group.

Several are encouraging priority testing to be elevated in Māori communities regardless of symptoms or contact, to create and maintain a sense of safety.

“One test doesn’t mean you’re okay. Given the complexities of this virus, our communities need to continue to get tested, and more than once to achieve visibility on it,” says Bernie O’Donnell, Chair of Manukau Urban Māori Authority.

Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, CEO of Manurewa Marae questioned the officials’ wisdom of only a 72 hour lockdown last month.

“We came out of the three-day lockdown too earlier. There wasn’t enough time to consider the impact of those that either didn't get tested or weren't following the rules.”

“Continuing to raise the awareness and importance of our whānau and hapori to get tested and self-isolate is our focus. To protect our whakapapa, we need more ‘COVID’ resources funding to our community,” she said.

Over the weekend Turuki Healthcare tested more than 3 times the number of people compared to the day before – just under 300 whānau were tested in a single lane set up.

While the large testing sites for bulk numbers remain, Māori health providers are taking pop-up testing sites to the people where they are most likely to engage. Ngā Whare Waatea Marae will stand one up this Friday.

“Māori providers have the bandwidth to test whānau and later, vaccinate in a range of settings. Over 18 of our nurses and admin staff have been trained in delivering the Pfizer vaccinations to Border staff and enter data into the new CIR system,” Turuki Healthcare CEO, Te Puea Winiata said.

The need for more information on what the vaccine actually does is a common question.

“Does it mean we no longer have to quarantine, are there any side effects, what will be the impact on pre-existing health conditions and what happens if you refuse to take the vaccine?” says Huri Dennis, CEO of Te Puea Memorial Marae.

Now more than ever the leaders say that partnerships are even more important.

“We are well past prioritising testing in South Auckland. Doing what we can to the best of our ability with the resources we have at hand is our reality not priority,” says Tony Kake, CEO of Papakura Marae.

“We are happy to help relieve the pressure at COVID testing sites so - nau mai, haere mai whānau.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 