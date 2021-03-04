Appeal For Information Following Burglary, Rotorua

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a service station in Rotoma yesterday.

Police were notified of a burglary at 5:30am yesterday, a red Ford Courier Ute was used to ram the front entrance of the GAS station.

Once entry had been gained three people from the vehicle entered the store area taking cash and cigarettes.

The vehicle then left travelling in the direction of Kawerau.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a red Ford Courier ute, registration APW847, before or after this incident to call 105 and quote file number :210303/2420

Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

