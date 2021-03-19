Long Term Plan Opening For Consultation

Roads, township upgrades, flood protection, biodiversity and our ageing water pipe network will be hot topics during the upcoming consultation of ‘Our Tairāwhiti’, Council’s proposed 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says a lot of progress has been made in these areas, but the region still faces big challenges.

“On top of the issues we’re facing today, we’re also preparing for the impacts of climate change, a COVID-19 resurgence and Government’s new plans to improve and protect our water,” she said.

“Community feedback on our proposed plan is important and I encourage the community to get involved.

“We’re not alone in these challenges. Councils nationwide are all struggling to keep rates low. Our strategy is to continue to do what we said we were going to do, but to focus on doing the basics right.

“We’ll finish the work we’ve started and we’ll set a 6.5% maximum cap rates increase for the first three years of our plan. Then from 2025, we’ll be back at 5%.”

This week, Councillors approved the proposed plan for consultation from Wednesday 24 March to 21 April.

Submissions can be made online at Council’s website or in person at public meetings and community events across the region.

“We’ve included weekend events for families to come along, learn about the issues and give their feedback.”

The first event is on Saturday 27 March in Ruatoria at the Aero Club’s 60th commemorations and Sunday 28 March in Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay. Events will then be held in the city on Saturday 10 April and then in Manutuke on Sunday 18 April. Evening community meetings are also planned across the region.

During the consultation period, the full consultation document can be found at Council’s website, at customer services or by requesting a hard copy.

