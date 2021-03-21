Name Release - Crash On SH2, Tāneatua

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man killed in a crash on SH2 (White Pine Bush Road), Tāneatua, on Monday 15 March.

He was Bronson Te Kuru, 44, of Poroporo.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

