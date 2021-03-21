Name Release - Crash On SH2, Tāneatua
Sunday, 21 March 2021, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man killed in a crash on SH2 (White Pine Bush Road),
Tāneatua, on Monday 15 March.
He was Bronson Te Kuru,
44, of Poroporo.
Our thoughts are with his whānau and
friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
