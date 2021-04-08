Remuera Sudden Death: Investigation Update And Name Release

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City CIB:

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of a sudden death at a Remuera address on Monday 5 April.

Today, Police are in a position to release the name of the woman who was found deceased at the address.

She was Pauline Kay Hanna, also known as Pauline Kay Polkinghorne, aged 63, of Auckland.

The scene examination remains ongoing at the Upland Road address and this is expected to continue for some days.

Police will provide a further update once we are in a position to do so.

