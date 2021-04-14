Net Migration Loss Of Non-New Zealand Citizens

Annual migrant departures exceeded migrant arrivals among non-New Zealand citizens for the first time since the late 1970s, Stats NZ said today.

In the February 2021 year, a provisional net loss of 1,400 non-New Zealand citizens and a net gain of 18,900 New Zealand citizens made up an overall net migration gain of 17,400.

“Historically, New Zealand has had an annual net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens and an annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

