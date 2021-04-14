Net Migration Loss Of Non-New Zealand Citizens
Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Annual migrant departures exceeded migrant arrivals among
non-New Zealand citizens for the first time since the late
1970s, Stats NZ said today.
In the February 2021 year,
a provisional net loss of 1,400 non-New Zealand citizens and
a net gain of 18,900 New Zealand citizens made up an overall
net migration gain of 17,400.
“Historically, New
Zealand has had an annual net migration gain of non-New
Zealand citizens and an annual net migration loss of New
Zealand citizens,” population indicators manager Tehseen
Islam said.
