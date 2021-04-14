Caution: Wet Wood Season

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is warning people against buying wet or green wood as we come into the colder months.

Regional Council Procurement Lead Mark Heaney says it’s important for people to check the wood they buy is fit for purpose.

“Buying wood this close to winter means there are sellers out there who may be delivering wet or green wood. This wood won’t be fit for purpose to burn this winter because it’s hard to light, doesn’t produce enough heat, and smokes a lot,” says Mr Heaney.

“The wood might be for sale cheaper than other wood, but it will cost people in the long run.”

Mr Heaney advises people to ask questions before buying any wood.

“Always ask if the firewood is dry (less than 25% moisture content) or when it will be ready to burn, and get a receipt with this information on it.”

“The supply of dry wood is limited, and as we get to the end of to winter there is less available and the price starts to rise, frequently leaving only wet wood for sale by the end of winter. Professional wood merchants should always measure moisture content and advise if the wood is not ready to burn yet.

“The best thing people can do is plan ahead and ‘buy to burn next year’. The best time of year to buy firewood is during the early summer months, allowing the wood to dry in time for the next winter. This can be arranged through any supplier, who will be glad of the business over the summer months.”

The Regional Council’s Good Wood scheme is there to help buyers know they are getting wood that will burn dry and hot.

“If in doubt, use our approved Good Wood merchants who will replace or refund if Regional Council testing finds the moisture content is over 25% but the wood has been sold as dry.”

“We run this programme because Hawke’s Bay’s air quality isn’t as good as it needs to be during the winter months when people buy and burn wet wood. This scheme recognises and promotes merchants who care about air quality, and care about their customers getting value for money,” adds Mr Heaney.

© Scoop Media

