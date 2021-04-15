Serious Crash- Ruakaka,Whangārei - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Marsden Point Road and SH1, Ruakaka.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, was reported to Police at about 6.15pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

© Scoop Media

