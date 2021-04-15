Serious Crash- Ruakaka,Whangārei - Northland
Thursday, 15 April 2021, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Marsden Point Road and SH1,
Ruakaka.
The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle,
was reported to Police at about 6.15pm.
Initial
indications are that there are serious injuries.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
The road is
closed and diversions are in
place.
