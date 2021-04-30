Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brisbane Airport Green Zone Breach Update

Friday, 30 April 2021, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


The Ministry of Health is continuing to advise passengers who flew from Brisbane to New Zealand last night to monitor their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test, following a green zone breach at Brisbane Airport.

The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low.

Health officials in Queensland have identified Brisbane’s international terminal as a location of interest following yesterday’s green zone breach at the airport and classified anyone in the terminal between 9.45AM local time and midday yesterday (Thursday) as casual contacts and asked people to monitor their symptoms.

The reported breach was in the Hudson Café and the nearby male toilets on level 3 in the terminal where two individuals from a red zone country were in the café and also used the toilets, accessible to green zone passengers.

Queensland Health has informed the Ministry that both passengers were tested in Brisbane with one returning a negative result and the other returning a weak positive.

A subsequent PCR test confirmed the weak positive.

Queensland Health has informed the Ministry that the two red zone passengers were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing with very little interaction with others and are not symptomatic. CCTV footage also shows the café table was cleared and cleaned when they left.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch which arrived around 4.30 pm yesterday; Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland which arrived at 5.30 pm yesterday and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch yesterday.

A reminder for people who may need a COVID-19 test – please visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) for all testing locations in Auckland.

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

Ministry updates

The next scheduled COVID-19 statement is planned for this Sunday (2 May).

