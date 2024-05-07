Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Attention Coastal Lovers – Learn About Threats To Our Coast

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

If you want to know what marine pests threaten our local waters, mark Thursday, May 30th in your diary.

There's a free Marine Biosecurity workshop being held in Tairāwhiti that day by NIWA and Biosecurity NZ (MPI).

It’s being hosted by Gisborne District Council at the Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club at the beach end of Grey Street between 9am and 1pm.

The free training will help you recognise marine pests and enable you to play a valuable role in marine biosecurity in Tairāwhiti, says Council Biosecurity Team Leader Phil Karaitiana.

“The workshop will appeal to a wide audience and is for anyone who loves the coast.

“The morning will be fun and informative with marine science experts here to upskill coast lovers, industry professionals and boat owners.

“It’ll be both a classroom-style presentation and have a hands-on element for anyone who wants to partake.

“The focus will be on how to identify a marine pest, why it's important to protect our region and how to report any pests.

“There will even be a hands-on demonstration of how to correctly store/preserve different types of species.”

Spaces are limited, so registration is critical to get a spot.

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
