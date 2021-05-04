Name Release – Fatal Crash, SH2, Dannevirke
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 5:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
May 3, 2021
Police can now confirm the identity of
the person who died following a single-vehicle crash on SH2
near Dannevirke on Wednesday 28 April.
He was
24-year-old Hamish Cameron of Whanganui.
Our thoughts
are with his family and friends at this time.
The
investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more