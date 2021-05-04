Name Release – Fatal Crash, SH2, Dannevirke

May 3, 2021

Police can now confirm the identity of the person who died following a single-vehicle crash on SH2 near Dannevirke on Wednesday 28 April.

He was 24-year-old Hamish Cameron of Whanganui.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

