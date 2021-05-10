Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Mulch Grab Back By Popular Demand

Monday, 10 May 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) free mulch grabs are back by popular demand for two days during May and June.

The mulch is produced from the green waste collected from QLDC’s transfer station facilities and is typically used across Council’s parks and reserves. However, there is currently an excess which needs to be cleared and QLDC is making it available to the community.

QLDC Waste Minimisation Project Officer Katherine Buttar said these free mulch grab events are a great way to give back to the community, who have been helping keep green waste out of the landfill by making use of drop-off sites around the district.

“Keen gardeners can come along with a trailer and have it filled by a loader. We recommend people bring a tarp to cover their trailer load so as not to lose most of it on the way home! Gardeners can also fill their own bags or car boot but will need to bring a shovel.”

“There is plenty to go around, so people don’t need to queue up early,” said Ms Buttar.

Mulch helps to supress weeds, keep soil cool, retain moisture in soil, and improve the soil’s fertility. It also helps make garden beds look more attractive.

There are two mulch grab days, Saturday 22 May, 10.00am to 2.00pm and Saturday 12 June, 10.00am to 2.00pm.

The collection site is Lower Shotover Delta, accessed off Tucker Beach Rd. Follow event sign postings and instructions from staff on site.

The mulch is free and there is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

In the case of bad weather QLDC will notify of event cancellation via our Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

Government: Fair Pay Agreements To Improve Pay And Conditions For Essential Workers

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment to implement Fair Pay Agreements which will improve wages and conditions, as well as help support our economic recovery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 