Strong Wind Watch
Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:15 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
May 17, 2021
Metservice has issued a strong wind
watch for inland Gisborne and stated gusts of wind may get
up to 110km/hr.
From 6am Tuesday to 3pm Tuesday expect
gusts of west to northwest winds that may approach severe
gale at times.
The next update will be issued tomorrow
morning.
