Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Our Oceans - Our Future, June 5th, 3pm To 5pm, Whitianga

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Sharyn Morcom

Organisers of a community event designed to discuss the health of marine life around the Coromandel Peninsula are calling for interested parties to attend and take part in a discussion on how to manage human impact on marine eco-systems.

In June, scientists, conservationists, iwi leaders, local officials, recreational and commercial fishers, among others, will come together in Whitianga to learn about the state of our coastal marine ecosystems and the need for greater protection.

The event has been inspired by the Ngati Hei rāhui over scallop beds around the iwi’s rohe, which is seen by organisers as a great example of community led response to an environmental crisis.

Speakers at the event will include Ngati Hei kaumatua Joe Davis, marine scientist Dr Tim Haggitt and Hauraki Gulf Forum CEO Alex Rogers, who will share facts and observations on the state of the Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel coastline. Sir Michael Fay will also attend in support of his conservation aspirations for Ahuahu/Great Mercury Island.

The speakers will be followed by a panel discussion with the public and local stakeholders to hear concerns and encourage ideas on marine protection concepts for the area. Organisers hope this will lead to an ongoing community initiative for sensible and effective marine protection measures into the future.

Event organiser and scientist Thomas Everth says the ocean is fundamental to our lifestyle on the Coromandel.

“Whether you reside on the Coromandel year-round, visit on weekends, own a business that depends on a pristine ocean environment, or maybe just catch the odd kingy off the wharf - we want to hear from you.

“The scallop rāhui shows what can be accomplished if we work together. Now we need to widen our view, and consider what else we can do to protect this precious coastal ocean.”

The event will take place 3pm to 5pm on Saturday June 5th 2021 at the C3 Church Hall, Whitianga. Entry is free, koha is welcome to help cover costs.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sharyn Morcom on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 