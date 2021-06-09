Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Receives First Regional Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) received its first Otago Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory at a meeting of the Data and Information Committee today. The inventory provides an overview of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Otago between July 2018 and June 2019.

A GHG inventory or profile is a collection of emission data that is organised in a particular way for a certain time and area.

Manager Strategy Anne Duncan said the inventory was prepared in collaboration with Otago’s five city and district councils.

“Undertaking this kind of inventory enables us to estimate – sector by sector – where our biggest emitters are in each district. The desktop study used a global protocol for accounting and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, incorporating data held by the Dunedin City, Central Otago, Clutha, Waitaki, and Queenstown Lakes councils, among other sector sources.

“This inventory is an important first step towards reducing emissions in Otago, as it will help us understand our footprint, mitigation options and scenarios, and it will inform discussions and engagement with our communities.”

The inventory estimated that the agriculture industry, particularly sheep and beef activities, is the primary source of emissions in Otago across four of the five districts. Transport was the biggest emissions source in the Queenstown Lakes district and a significant source in Dunedin. Electricity usage makes up a significant proportion of stationary energy emissions across all districts.

The Committee referred the report to the Otago Mayoral Forum to strengthen ongoing collaboration between ORC and the five territorial councils, Dr Duncan said.

“The Greenhouse Gas inventory, together with the Otago Climate Change Risk Assessment completed by ORC in March, provide a good basis to develop a regional partnership approach to the current and future challenges of climate change.”

ORC proposes to undertake an inventory of Otago GHG emissions every two years.

The GHG inventory is one part of ORC’s wider climate change work programme, which includes the Otago Climate Change Risk Assessment and an inventory of ORC’s own emissions completed in November 2020. The Risk Assessment is also recommended to be repeated every six years, in alignment with the National Climate Change Risk Assessment.

It is important to note that it is not possible to compare inventories at different levels (e.g. the Otago section of the national inventory compared to this regional inventory) because each use different data sets and calculation methods.

“We discussed our results with Stats NZ and it was agreed that the differences related to the different data and methods,” Dr Duncan said.

Key figures:

Total gross emissions for Otago in 2018/19 5,821,025 tCO2e*

Total sequestration from Land Use, Land Change and Forestry 2,640,398 tCO2e

Net emissions for Otago in 2018/19 3,180,627 tCO2e

* tCO2e stands for ‘Tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent’, the standard unit for greenhouse gas emissions.

The report can be viewed in the Data and Information Committee agenda, starting on page 16: https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/9951/agenda-daic-20210609.pdf

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 