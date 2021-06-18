COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Announced For Stewart Island

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been confirmed for Stewart Island in the last week of July.

The clinic will run on 28 and 29 July and will be followed by a second dose clinic in mid-August. It will operate as part of the Southern district’s Māori and Pasifika vaccination programme. Two Invercargill-based Māori health providers, Ngā Kete Matauranga Pounamu and Awarua Whānau Services, will join forces to deliver the vaccine to everyone on the island aged 16 years or over.

Southern DHB COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller Hamish Brown said, “it is great to be able to provide the community on Stewart Island with access to the COVID-19 vaccine through a flexible and efficient delivery model, meaning we can vaccinate Groups 3 and 4 at the same time.”

The timing of the clinic coincides with a national move to open bookings for Group 4 at the end of July.

Southern Health has partnered with Arai Te Uru Whare Hauora, Awarua Whānau Services, Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust and Ōtākou Health Limited, to deliver a whānau-centred model via the innovative Māori and Pasifika vaccination programme.

Brown extended his thanks to the four partners and all those supporting the programme’s rollout across the district, including WellSouth.

