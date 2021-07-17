Hutt City Council Closing Riverbank Carpark

The Riverbank carpark in Lower Hutt is experiencing flooding due to the heavy downpour of rain in the area.

Around 20 vehicles are parked in the carpark and the owners are being asked to urgently remove them due to concerns that flood levels will further rise.

Owners who cannot get to the carpark to move their vehicle may have their vehicle moved to higher ground.

