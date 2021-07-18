Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Begins To Reconnect South Island Communities As Flood Waters Recede

Sunday, 18 July 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi contractors are beginning the hard work of re-connecting South Island communities cut off by this weekend’s massive weather event as flood waters begin to recede.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says crews have been out since first light assessing road damage, inspecting bridges and clearing debris from blocked and flooded highways.

Access to some cut-off communities such as Westport and through to Golden Bay has been re-established, with the SH67 Buller Bridge, SH60 from Collingwood to Riwaka and SH6 from Hira to Rai Valley all re-opened (Rai Valley to Renwick remains closed).

The following roads remain closed:

  • SH1 Picton to Spring Creek - Flooding
  • SH6 Renwick to Rai Valley – Flooding and slips
  • SH6 Motupiko to Kohatu - Flooding
  • SH6 Inangahua to Westport - High river levels
  • SH6 Murchsion to Inangahua - Flooding
  • SH63 Renwick to St Arnaud - Flooding
  • SH65 Shenandoah to SH6 - Flooding and slips
  • SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass) - Slip
  • SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton – Slip

Ms Forrester says all available resource is being applied to re-open closed roads as quickly as possible.

“Contractors are aiming to re-open SH1 by midday and we expect to re-open a route through to Nelson by the end of the day via SH6 and SH65. We are also assessing flood damage on SH7 north of Hanmer this morning which completes this critical link.”

Ms Forrester says until the full scale of the damage caused by the massive floods is known it’s too early to say with certainty when other closed roads will re-open.

She is also urging anyone driving in the region to take extra care and be aware that they are likely to encounter surface water and debris on some re-opened roads, with many operating with lane restrictions or under temporary lower speed limits.

“With the massive rainfall we’ve just experienced, many areas will remain highly susceptible to slips, or to further flooding if the rain returns. Please keep safe and take extra care out on the roads today.”

The following South Island highways are being closely monitored by contractors.

  • SH60 Takaka Hill - slip
  • SH6 Murchison to Nelson – Surface Flooding
  • SH6 west of Murchison – Slips and surface flooding
  • SH6 Hokitika to Fox Glacier – Surface Flooding
  • SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast - Surface Flooding
  • SH77 Mount Hutt – Surface Flooding

The latest information on state highway conditions, updated regularly throughout the day, is available at: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 