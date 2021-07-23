Update: SH2 Reopen Following Serious Crash, Hauraki - Waikato

July 22

SH2 at Karangahake is now clear following an earlier crash.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision around 3:15pm.

Three people suffered serious injuries and one other person suffered minor to

moderate injuries in the crash.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the diversions

were in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

