Update: SH2 Reopen Following Serious Crash, Hauraki - Waikato
Friday, 23 July 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
July 22
SH2 at Karangahake is now clear following
an earlier crash.
Police were called to the
two-vehicle collision around 3:15pm.
Three people
suffered serious injuries and one other person suffered
minor to
moderate injuries in the crash.
Police
would like to thank motorists for their patience while the
diversions
were in place.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
