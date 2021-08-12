Police Accept IPCA Report Into Fleeing Driver Incident In Kaitaia

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority

relating to a pursuit prior to a fatal crash in Kaitaia.

On 10 October 2020, officers noticed a vehicle speeding and suspecting the

driver to be intoxicated, they attempted to stop the car.

The driver failed to stop for Police and a pursuit was initiated lasting

around 2 minutes 44 seconds. Due to the high speeds the offending vehicle was

driving, the pursuit was abandoned. However, just moments later the offending

vehicle crashed into a power pole. Sadly, one of the passengers was killed in

the crash and three other passengers and the driver were injured.

The offender pled guilty to one charge of causing death while driving with

excess blood alcohol, failing to stop for Police and three charges of causing

injury while driving with excess blood alcohol. He was sentenced to 11 months

home detention and disqualified from driving for three years.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill accepts the findings by

the IPCA that the pursuit prior to the crash was not justified:

“We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sympathies to the

family of the victim who was killed in the crash. This is a worst-case

outcome in a situation like this and our thoughts continue to be with them.

“The intention of the staff involved was to prevent further harm on our

roads by stopping a driver we now know was intoxicated however on this

occasion we accept that they should not have pursued the vehicle and instead

made follow up enquiries in relation to the fleeing driver,” says Supt.

Hill.

“We also note that subsequent to this crash there has been a revision to

Police’s fleeing driver policy following the Fleeing Driver Review

involving Police and the IPCA.

“An employment investigation was carried out and the outcome of this are

confidential, but I can say both officers remain working for the New Zealand

Police.”



© Scoop Media

