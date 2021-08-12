Police Accept IPCA Report Into Fleeing Driver Incident In Kaitaia
Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:
Police acknowledge the findings by the
Independent Police Conduct Authority
relating to a pursuit prior to a fatal crash in Kaitaia.
On 10
October 2020, officers noticed a vehicle speeding and
suspecting the
driver to be intoxicated, they attempted to stop the car.
The driver failed to stop
for Police and a pursuit was initiated
lasting
around 2 minutes 44 seconds. Due to the high speeds the offending vehicle was
driving, the pursuit was abandoned. However, just moments later the offending
vehicle crashed into a power pole. Sadly, one of the passengers was killed in
the crash and three other passengers and the driver were injured.
The offender pled guilty to one charge of
causing death while driving with
excess blood alcohol, failing to stop for Police and three charges of causing
injury while driving with excess blood alcohol. He was sentenced to 11 months
home detention and disqualified from driving for three years.
Northland District Commander Superintendent
Tony Hill accepts the findings by
the IPCA that the pursuit prior to the crash was not justified:
“We
would like to take this opportunity to extend our sympathies
to the
family of the victim who was killed in the crash. This is a worst-case
outcome in a situation like this and our thoughts continue to be with them.
“The intention of the staff involved was to
prevent further harm on our
roads by stopping a driver we now know was intoxicated however on this
occasion we accept that they should not have pursued the vehicle and instead
made follow up enquiries in relation to the fleeing driver,” says Supt.
Hill.
“We also note that subsequent
to this crash there has been a revision
to
Police’s fleeing driver policy following the Fleeing Driver Review
involving Police and the IPCA.
“An employment investigation was carried out
and the outcome of this are
confidential, but I can say both officers remain working for the New Zealand
Police.”