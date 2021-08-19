Update: Serious crash, Millers Road, Tauranga

18 August

Police can confirm one person has died following yesterday’s serious crash

on Millers Road, Brookfield, in Tauranga.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 3:30pm Tuesday.

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash, one person sadly

passed away today.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

