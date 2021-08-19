Update: Serious crash, Millers Road, Tauranga
Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 August
Police can confirm one person has died following
yesterday’s serious crash
on Millers Road, Brookfield,
in Tauranga.
Police were notified of the two-car crash at
about 3:30pm Tuesday.
Two people were taken to hospital
following the crash, one person sadly
passed away
today.
Our thoughts are with their family and friends at
this time.
The investigation into the cause of the crash
is
ongoing.
