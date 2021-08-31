Incident at Manukau Custody Unit
Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:
Police are investigating an incident that
occurred in Manukau on Monday
afternoon.
Police
had attended an address in Ōtara where a man who was
breaching his
electronically monitored bail was located and was to be arrested.
The man was arrested and began
displaying unusual behaviour. He became
aggressive in the patrol vehicle whilst returning to the Manukau Custody
unit.
Whilst in the custody unit, the man
has continued to display erratic
behaviour and tried to injure himself after being placed inside his cell.
Custody staff have put the man in a restraint
chair for his own safety and
placed him under constant monitoring.
Shortly afterwards, the man’s condition
was observed deteriorating and a
doctor was immediately requested to examine him.
An ambulance was requested
and the man was transported to Middlemore
Hospital
where he remains in a critical condition.
Police have notified the man’s family and
they are being provided with
support.
A number of
investigations are now underway into the incident and Police
have
notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard procedure
in these cases.
Given
there are now investigations underway, Police are limited in
any
further comment at this time.