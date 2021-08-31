Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Incident at Manukau Custody Unit

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Manukau on Monday 
afternoon.

Police had attended an address in Ōtara where a man who was breaching his 
electronically monitored bail was located and was to be arrested.

The man was arrested and began displaying unusual behaviour. He became 
aggressive in the patrol vehicle whilst returning to the Manukau Custody 
unit.

Whilst in the custody unit, the man has continued to display erratic 
behaviour and tried to injure himself after being placed inside his cell.

Custody staff have put the man in a restraint chair for his own safety and 
placed him under constant monitoring.

Shortly afterwards, the man’s condition was observed deteriorating and a 
doctor was immediately requested to examine him.

An ambulance was requested and the man was transported to Middlemore Hospital 
where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have notified the man’s family and they are being provided with 
support.

A number of investigations are now underway into the incident and Police have 
notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard procedure 
in these cases.

Given there are now investigations underway, Police are limited in any 
further comment at this time.

