Incident at Manukau Custody Unit

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Manukau on Monday

afternoon.

Police had attended an address in Ōtara where a man who was breaching his

electronically monitored bail was located and was to be arrested.

The man was arrested and began displaying unusual behaviour. He became

aggressive in the patrol vehicle whilst returning to the Manukau Custody

unit.

Whilst in the custody unit, the man has continued to display erratic

behaviour and tried to injure himself after being placed inside his cell.

Custody staff have put the man in a restraint chair for his own safety and

placed him under constant monitoring.

Shortly afterwards, the man’s condition was observed deteriorating and a

doctor was immediately requested to examine him.

An ambulance was requested and the man was transported to Middlemore Hospital

where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have notified the man’s family and they are being provided with

support.

A number of investigations are now underway into the incident and Police have

notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard procedure

in these cases.

Given there are now investigations underway, Police are limited in any

further comment at this time.

