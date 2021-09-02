Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Skills Leadership Group appointed

The Government has appointed 12 members to the newly established Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) to provide their unique perspectives on how to address the region’s workforce challenges, in collaboration with local community, industry, and sector stakeholders.

The Tāmaki Makaurau RSLG will be co-chaired by Awerangi Tamihere and Robert Reid.

“Regional skills and employment strategies have been a missing part of the puzzle to bridge the gap between growing skill shortages but still too many people locked out of employment opportunities in good quality jobs. The members appointed to the Tāmaki Makaurau RSLG bring a wealth of experience across the labour market to give us the ability to deal with these complex workforce issues,” says Co-Chair Robert Reid.

The formation of independent RSLGs is a government initiative as part of its Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE) and is also a recommendation of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG).

The purpose of the groups is to identify and support better ways to meet future skills and workforce needs, through improved coordination and workforce planning. This work will be implemented by the groups, with support from a team of data analysts, advisors and workforce specialists at the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment.

A key task for the Tāmaki Makaurau RSLG will be the development of a future focused Regional Workforce Plan. This will highlight the labour supply and demand trends for Tāmaki Makaurau , and identify where change is needed in businesses, communities and the vocational training system to better plan for, and address, future skill requirements.

“The depth and breadth of skills across sectors and with those who are deeply entrenched in their communities provides a strong platform from which to rapidly respond to challenges and look out to what the future workforce across Auckland requires” says Co-Chair Awerangi Tamihere.

