Serious crash, Ohautira Road, Waingaro - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle

on Ohautira Road, Waingaro (between the cross roads of Ruakiwi Road and

Putawa Road).

The crash was reported to Police at about 2.20pm.

The motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The road is closed and there are cordons in place where Ohautira Road

intersects with both SH22 and SH23.

Please avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

