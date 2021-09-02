Serious crash, Ohautira Road, Waingaro - Waikato
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a
car and a motorcycle
on Ohautira Road, Waingaro
(between the cross roads of Ruakiwi Road and
Putawa
Road).
The crash was reported to Police at about
2.20pm.
The motorcyclist has been airlifted to
hospital in a serious condition.
The road is closed
and there are cordons in place where Ohautira
Road
intersects with both SH22 and SH23.
Please
avoid the
area.
