Operation Rally - update on the victims
Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The four victims still in Auckland Hospital remain in a
stable condition.
Two are in ICU and two are on the
wards.
This is really encouraging and positive news.
Supporting the victims and their families through their
recovery is a priority for Police.
Assistant Commissioner:
Investigations Lauano Sue
Schwalger
