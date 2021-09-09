Update: Serious Crash, Shelly Bay Road - Wellington

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Shelly Bay Road,

Maupuia last night.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that had left the road and rolled

onto rocks at around 9:50pm.

One person was located deceased at the scene. Two other people were

transported to Wellington Hospital, with critical and serious injuries.

The road was closed overnight while the Serious Crash Unit examined the

scene.

An investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash.

