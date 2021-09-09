Update: Serious Crash, Shelly Bay Road - Wellington
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 7:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on
Shelly Bay Road,
Maupuia last night.
Emergency services
were alerted to a car that had left the road and
rolled
onto rocks at around 9:50pm.
One person was
located deceased at the scene. Two other people
were
transported to Wellington Hospital, with critical
and serious injuries.
The road was closed overnight while
the Serious Crash Unit examined the
scene.
An
investigation will follow into the circumstances of the
crash.
