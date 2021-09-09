Compliance data for Alert Levels 3 and 4



Police can now release compliance data for the entirety of Alert Levels 3 and

4.

We thank all those who have stuck to the rules throughout the period of

restrictions, which is the majority of New Zealanders.

Alert Level 3 restrictions concluded at 11:59pm on Tuesday 7 September.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 204 people have been charged with a

total of 219 offences nationwide as at recorded at 5pm yesterday (8 September

2021).

Of the charges filed, 197 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and 22

were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 146 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 44 for Failure

to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches,

and 10 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 529 people were warned for 532 offences.

Of the formal warnings 234 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),

160 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 136 for

Health Act Breaches, and two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19

related breaches

As at 5pm on 8 September 2021, Police have issued 3,953 infringements

nationwide. Of these, 3,550 were issued in Alert Level 4 and 397 in Alert

Level 3.

2946 of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for

Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential

personal movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 1,007

infringements have been issued as follows:

· Left home / residence other than for essential personal

movement (AL4) – 541

· Left home / residence other than for essential personal

movement (AL3) – 365

· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 101

Police have now received a total of 18,039 105-online breach notifications.

11,079 were about a gathering, 5,181 were about a business, and 1,779 were

about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 11,297 Covid-19

related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (8,114) of calls were requests for information.

Auckland border checkpoints

In the period from midnight 6th September to 11.59pm 8th September, 42,895

vehicles were stopped at the checkpoints.

Of those, 380 vehicles have been turned around, which is less than 2 percent

of vehicle traffic during this period.

244 vehicles were turned around at the northern checkpoints and 136 vehicles

were turned around at the southern checkpoints.

