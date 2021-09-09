Compliance data for Alert Levels 3 and 4
Police can now release compliance data for the entirety of Alert Levels 3 and
4.
We thank all
those who have stuck to the rules throughout the period
of
restrictions, which is the majority of New Zealanders.
Alert Level 3 restrictions concluded at 11:59pm on Tuesday 7 September.
Since Alert Level 4
came into place, 204 people have been charged with
a
total of 219 offences nationwide as at recorded at 5pm yesterday (8 September
2021).
Of the charges
filed, 197 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and
22
were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.
Of these, 146 are for Failing to Comply with Order
(COVID-19), 44 for Failure
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches,
and 10 for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 529 people were warned for 532 offences.
Of the formal warnings 234
were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),
160 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 136 for
Health Act Breaches, and two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.
Since 19 August 2021, Police have been
issuing infringements for COVID-19
related breaches
As at 5pm on 8 September 2021, Police have
issued 3,953 infringements
nationwide. Of these, 3,550 were issued in Alert Level 4 and 397 in Alert
Level 3.
2946 of these were issued under the previous Health
Order, primarily for
Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential
personal movement.
Since the new Health Order came into force
on 1 September, 1,007
infringements have been issued as follows:
· Left home / residence other than for
essential personal
movement (AL4) – 541
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal
movement (AL3) – 365
· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 101
Police have now received a total of 18,039 105-online breach notifications.
11,079 were about a gathering, 5,181
were about a business, and 1,779 were
about a person.
In addition to the online breach
notifications, a total of 11,297 Covid-19
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.
The majority (8,114) of calls were requests for information.
Auckland border checkpoints
In the period from midnight 6th
September to 11.59pm 8th September, 42,895
vehicles were stopped at the checkpoints.
Of those, 380
vehicles have been turned around, which is less than 2
percent
of vehicle traffic during this period.
244 vehicles were turned around at the
northern checkpoints and 136 vehicles
were turned around at the southern checkpoints.