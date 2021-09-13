Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cultural Activator for Wairoa District

Monday, 13 September 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: Wairoa District Council

Alex-Ann Edwards was recently appointed as a Cultural Activator for Wairoa District.

The Cultural Activator Pilot is a one-year initiative within the Arts and Culture Covid Recovery Programme established by Mangatu Taonga Ministry for Culture & Heritage.

The pilot is aimed at funding cultural sector practitioners to collaborate with communities to tell their stories, build their creative skills and connect them with opportunities in the wider cultural sector.

Wairoa was one of six pilot communities targeted nationally by the Ministry for this resource. Wairoa Taiwhenua was the successful applicant to host this role. Their application was specific to supporting existing cultural and artistic events and communities in Wairoa District, with the scope of building further capacity and relationships.

My comments. Nigel How. Chairman of Wairoa Taiwhenua.

“This opportunity was a natural fit for Wairoa Taiwhenua. Our charity has served our community for over 30 years and has a strong focus on supporting local arts and culture. With this resource available from the Ministry, our Board fully supported securing it to continue this work.”

“There were six very strong applications received through advertising. An interview panel undertook due process to identify the person who would best fit the advertised role. This has led to the appointment of Alex-Ann.”

“We are fortunate to have Alex-Ann in this role. Her professional experience, combined with her local roots and commitment, is an excellent fit overall. Wairoa Taiwhenua is delighted with her appointment and are committed to supporting her in this role over the next year.”

Alex-Ann Edwards comments. Cultural Activator for Wairoa District.


“I am grateful to the Wairoa Taiwhenua for providing this opportunity after working and living away from home for fifteen years. It's exciting to finally return to share my skills and experiences within the community.”

“Wairoa is a community that is rich in culture and our ability to create cultural experiences that are unique to Wairoa is nationally recognised and I'm excited that a priority of this position is to ensure we offer more unique cultural experiences like the biennual Pā Haka to our community.”

“Over the coming months, I plan to venture out into the community to connect, open dialogue and offer to work alongside established and new artists and groups, researching the need of a mentoring platform for upcoming artists and support local events and projects.”

“So, e te iwi, I'm based at the Wairoa Taiwhenua office, and if the need for a kōrero arises, nau mai, haere mai”

 

