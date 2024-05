Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 3, Turakina

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 3, Turakina.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police at 7.50am.

One person was critically injured and sadly passed away at the scene.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The road remains blocked. Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible or delay travel.

