‘We are listening’, Ratepayers’ Alliance launch survey

The Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance have today launched an online survey aimed at gathering public feedback on proposed ‘game-changing’ decisions Tauranga City will be faced with in the coming months.

Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson Philip Brown says, "it’s important the community have their voices heard, as these opportunities are rare under this unelected Commission."

“Unfortunately, the Commissioners aren’t going to listen to the people of Tauranga, but we will."

Brown says it’s vital people have a say on major issues like the proposed Three Waters reforms, as they are likely to have a direct impact on how people live their day-to-day lives.

“The Commissioners seem intent on pushing ahead with their agenda, which is now being forced upon local residents without any say in the matter.

“We want to send them a message, we want them to know what the people of Tauranga really think."

“With the Minister leaving the door open to extending the term of the Commissioners beyond October 2022 with no restoration of local democracy in sight, it’s vital the community is heard before it’s too late.”

