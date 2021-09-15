‘We are listening’, Ratepayers’ Alliance launch survey
Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance
The Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance have today
launched an online survey aimed at gathering public feedback
on proposed ‘game-changing’ decisions Tauranga City will
be faced with in the coming months.
Tauranga
Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson Philip Brown says,
"it’s important the community have their voices heard, as
these opportunities are rare under this unelected
Commission."
“Unfortunately, the Commissioners
aren’t going to listen to the people of Tauranga, but we
will."
Brown says it’s vital people have a say on
major issues like the proposed Three Waters reforms, as they
are likely to have a direct impact on how people live their
day-to-day lives.
“The Commissioners seem intent on
pushing ahead with their agenda, which is now being forced
upon local residents without any say in the
matter.
“We want to send them a message, we want
them to know what the people of Tauranga really
think."
“With the Minister leaving the door open to
extending the term of the Commissioners beyond October 2022
with no restoration of local democracy in sight, it’s
vital the community is heard before it’s too
late.”
www.taurangacommunityfeedback.com
