Two arrested following aggravated robbery in Napier

Thanks to some excellent work by Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne Police, two

youths have been arrested in relation to vehicle theft, aggravated robbery

and theft of petrol and alcohol over the weekend.

Overnight on Friday 17 September several vehicles were reported stolen from

Marewa and Greenmeadows in Napier.

At around 4am, a Taradale woman was in her vehicle heading to work when she

discovered two people breaking into her partner’s ute on Avondale Road. The

woman got out of her vehicle to confront the pair, but was threatened by one

of the offenders and her vehicle was stolen.

A short time later, Police received reports of some concerning driving

behaviour in Tamatea. A car is reported to have crashed through a fence, and

the occupant was picked up by the vehicle allegedly stolen on Avondale Road.

The stolen vehicle is believed to be involved in petrol drive-offs, alcohol

thefts and shoplifting reported in Wairoa and Gisborne on Saturday morning.

At around 3:30pm on Saturday, the vehicle was seen by staff in Wairoa.

Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. However, at around 11pm

Police identified two people fitting the descriptions of the offenders, and

arrested them.

The two arrested offenders are due to appear in Napier Youth Court on 30

September, facing charges relating to aggravated robbery and theft.

A third offender is still outstanding and Police are actively looking for

them and the stolen vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene says thanks to the vigilance of staff

across the district Police were able to track down the offenders and arrest

them.

“The arrests were a result of a great coordinated effort from a wide range

of staff, including frontline staff in Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne, our

District Command Centre, youth and custody staff, our dog section, gang focus

unit, and scene of crime officers.

“The arrests demonstrate Police commitment to holding those responsible for

dishonest offending to account, but we continue to ask for the public’s

help.

“Please be vigilant with the security of your home, business and vehicles,

and if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately.”

We also urge motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles, to ensure

their vehicles are locked and parked in well-lit areas, and if possible out

of sight from the road.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the remaining offender and the

vehicle, which is a 2009 silver Honda Fit.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our

enquiries. If you can help, please contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 210918/6152. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



