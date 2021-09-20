Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two arrested following aggravated robbery in Napier

Monday, 20 September 2021, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Eastern Police arrest two following aggravated robbery in Napier

Thanks to some excellent work by Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne Police, two
youths have been arrested in relation to vehicle theft, aggravated robbery
and theft of petrol and alcohol over the weekend.

Overnight on Friday 17 September several vehicles were reported stolen from
Marewa and Greenmeadows in Napier.

At around 4am, a Taradale woman was in her vehicle heading to work when she
discovered two people breaking into her partner’s ute on Avondale Road. The
woman got out of her vehicle to confront the pair, but was threatened by one
of the offenders and her vehicle was stolen.

A short time later, Police received reports of some concerning driving
behaviour in Tamatea. A car is reported to have crashed through a fence, and
the occupant was picked up by the vehicle allegedly stolen on Avondale Road.

The stolen vehicle is believed to be involved in petrol drive-offs, alcohol
thefts and shoplifting reported in Wairoa and Gisborne on Saturday morning.

At around 3:30pm on Saturday, the vehicle was seen by staff in Wairoa.
Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. However, at around 11pm
Police identified two people fitting the descriptions of the offenders, and
arrested them.

The two arrested offenders are due to appear in Napier Youth Court on 30
September, facing charges relating to aggravated robbery and theft.

A third offender is still outstanding and Police are actively looking for
them and the stolen vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene says thanks to the vigilance of staff
across the district Police were able to track down the offenders and arrest
them.

“The arrests were a result of a great coordinated effort from a wide range
of staff, including frontline staff in Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne, our
District Command Centre, youth and custody staff, our dog section, gang focus
unit, and scene of crime officers.

“The arrests demonstrate Police commitment to holding those responsible for
dishonest offending to account, but we continue to ask for the public’s
help.

“Please be vigilant with the security of your home, business and vehicles,
and if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately.”

We also urge motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles, to ensure
their vehicles are locked and parked in well-lit areas, and if possible out
of sight from the road.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the remaining offender and the
vehicle, which is a 2009 silver Honda Fit.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our
enquiries. If you can help, please contact Police on 105 and quote file
number 210918/6152. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

