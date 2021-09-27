Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Less Than A Week To Have Your Say On Council Model

Monday, 27 September 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kapiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging residents to have their say on the Council’s democratic model before consultation closes next week (5pm Monday 4 October).

“We’ve had an excellent response with more than 240 submissions so far. This consultation is about how you are represented on Council. It’s important we get your views,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

People are being asked if they agree with the council’s proposal to change from four wards to three larger ones without community boards. The proposal retains the current arrangement of a mayor elected from across the district plus ten councillors with five elected locally by ward and five elected district-wide.

Councillors were required to put forward a preferred option for public feedback. The final proposal could be unaltered, or a compromise between what people want and what the legislation allows.

Councillors felt the mixed model of ward and district-wide councillors provided a balance between councillors who were close to issues in their community and ones who took a district wide view.

The proposal of three larger wards would keep communities of interest together and create similar ratios of councillors to populations in each new ward to fix the current situation where Waikanae is significantly under-represented, Mayor Gurunathan said.

“The world has changed a lot since 2004 when our current arrangements were put in place. Council and our communities communicate and engage very differently with one another now than they did 17 years ago. Councillors are open to exploring better, more contemporary options for improving the public’s accessibility to elected representatives or having their voices heard, but there was also a minority view in favour of retaining community boards.

“It’s important to note the qualitative research at the start of the review explored different concepts of representation, including those that reflect community boards,” he said.

“The research noted people's reactions to those different concepts, and asked questions to understand the reasons behind their reactions. We wanted to understand what people want to achieve through their rep arrangements, and what might stand in the way of achieving that. It was not a vote for or against community boards, it was an effort to discover how people want to be represented from the starting point of a blank piece of paper.

“Now is the time for the community to have that debate and guide councillors towards a final decision,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

The consultation had started under heightened Covid-19 alert levels due to the need to meet legislative timeframes, but people could now get copies of the consultation document and make submissions at libraries or online, he said.

Go to haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz/representation-review. Consultation closes at 5pm on Monday 4 October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>

Covid-19, 24/9: 1,131 Overall Cases, 4,900,000+ Vaccine Doses


9 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 886 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 