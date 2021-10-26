Destination Management Leaps Ahead In Ruapehu

Thanks to the Support, Recovery and Re-Set funding from government, Visit Ruapehu is now in a position to focus on phase two of its destination management plan.

Community leader and strategic consultant Erena Mikaere will be working alongside the Visit Ruapehu team to develop its destination management plan effective immediately through to December 2022.

As owner of Waihuia Ventures Limited and previous CE of Ngāti Rangi, Erena Mikaere of Ngāti Whakaue and Tūhourangi descent brings a wealth of experience and skills to prioritising and progressing destination management for the region.

“Strong partnerships and relationships remain crucial to the success of the destination management plan with Erena working closely in conjunction with community, iwi, Ruapehu District Council, and key stakeholders,” shares Annie Rolls, Chairman of the Visit Ruapehu Board.

“Given the global outlook of COVID, now is the best time to engage with community, iwi, industry stakeholders and government partners, designing the future of tourism for the district. We are very excited to have Erena join the Visit Ruapehu team,” adds Annie.



“Erena brings a specialist view and affinity to the community with a goal to ensure iwi and community voices are genuinely reflected in destination management planning,” Annie continues.

Growing up on the Whanganui River, Erena has a deep connection to the Ruapehu region and a sense of responsibility in protecting and preserving its most important assets.

“For me, working with Visit Ruapehu to support Destination Management is about the wellbeing of people and place. There is huge potential in enriching the visitor experience in Ruapehu, to beyond what people can even imagine just yet – to where families flourish, communities thrive, and the land is safeguarded for future generations,” explains Erena.

Visit Ruapehu recently undertook a stocktake on the current Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan (RRVDP) and are excited to share the data insights with the community in due course.

“The report has identified opportunities which still require strong collaboration and alignment in order to see them come to fruition. The voice of our communities therefore will be imperative during this phase,” reveals Annie.

