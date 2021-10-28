Evolution Of Quarantine-free Travel Welcomed
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ
The horticulture and wine grape industries are welcoming
the evolution of quarantine-free travel.
‘It’s
great news that the success of the quarantine-free travel
trial for Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme workers
from the Pacific has resulted in the border being opened up
for more industries as well as for New Zealanders returning
home,’ says Horticulture New Zealand Chief Executive,
Nadine Tunley.
‘The trial started in October. RSE
workers from Vanuatu, Samoa and Tonga coming to work in the
horticulture and wine grape industries were able to enter
New Zealand without the need to spend time in Managed
Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ), providing other requirements
were met.’
Nadine says the safety of both Pacific
and New Zealand workers remains a paramount objective,
despite the change.
‘The horticulture and wine grape
industries will continue to follow best practice to keep
everybody safe.
‘At the same time, we’d like to
thank the Government, Immigration New Zealand and the
Ministry of Health for their support and working with us to
ensure the trial was a success.’
The horticulture
and wine grape industries are committed to repatriation of
the RSE workers who have been in New Zealand longer than
usual. With two-way travel becoming more of a reality, this
is starting to
happen.
