Charges Filed Following Gathering In Tauranga

Police arrested a 43-year-old Tauranga man yesterday in relation to a gathering alleged to be in breach of COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.

The man has been charged with failing to comply with order (COVID-19).

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on 4 November 2021.

The gathering occurred on 16 October 2021 at Coronation Park, Mt Maunganui. It is alleged that 300-400 people were in attendance at the gathering and the majority were not wearing masks.

Enquiries into the gathering continue and Police are not ruling out laying further charges.

