Fire And Emergency Update 2 - Bromley Fire
Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on a fire at the
Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant in
Bromley.
Emergency services were initially called at
about 3.07 pm.
At its peak nearly 50 firefighters were
working on the fire. Some crews have now been
released.
The fire is now contained, but remains
active and Fire and Emergency is expecting to remain on site
all night.
Smoke has drifted across the city, and the
Canterbury District Health Board is advising people affected
by the smoke to stay indoors and keep doors and windows
closed.
The smoke is expected to linger for the next
few
hours.
