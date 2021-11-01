Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Total Mobility Comes To The Waikato District

Monday, 1 November 2021, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A national door-to-door transport scheme involving disability agencies, taxi companies/transport providers and local government is being extended into the Waikato district.

The Total Mobility Scheme is already operating in Hamilton, Tokoroa, Taupō and the Waipā district, and will be available for people with disabilities in Tamahere, Matangi and Newstead soon, followed by Raglan, Huntly and Ngāruawāhia.

Waikato Regional Council’s public transport manager, Andrew Wilson, said the scheme gave registered users a subsidy off taxi fares and door-to-door transport services. Total Mobility users would also be eligible for the Accessibility Concession, meaning they would also receive free bus travel in the area.

Mr Wilson encouraged anyone with a condition that prevented them from getting around on their own to sign up.

Regional Connections Committee Chair and Waikato regional councillor Angela Strange said it was exciting to see the expansion of the Total Mobility Scheme in the Waikato region.

“By partnering with our local councils, we are able to include more areas of our region thereby removing barriers to travel for those who have very few travel options. Our aspiration is to implement Total Mobility across the entire region over the next few years.”

The scheme will be introduced in the Thames-Coromandel and Matamata-Piako districts in the coming months.

Waikato District Council deputy mayor and Tamahere ward councillor Aksel Bech said approving funding for the Total Mobility Scheme to launch in the Waikato district was an easy decision to make.

“Being able to stay in touch with friends and family and go about your daily life is critically important for those with long-term impairments. The council providing funding to give access to appropriate transport for these members of our community was a no-brainer.”

Waikato District Council infrastructure committee chairman Eugene Patterson said the council was able to utilise transport providers already servicing Hamilton and Auckland.

“It’s fantastic that this initiative is now available in our district. Our community members who have disabilities can often feel left out and marginalised. This can often come down to the cost of transport. By having the council contribute towards the cost of a journey to the doctors, the supermarket or even to a friend’s house, it will enable them to get out and about more.”

A registration form for residents of Matangi, Newstead, Tamahere and Tauwhare can be completed online or via 0800 205 305. Once COVID-19 alert levels allow, a face-to-face eligibility assessment will be organised with a disability agency representative.

Under the scheme, Waikato District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will pay half the fare up to a maximum discount of $50 per trip, and the user pays the remainder.

To find out more and to register online, visit busit.co.nz or call 0800 205 305.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week


Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>





 
 

RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Increases Contribution To Global Climate Target
New Zealand will significantly increase its contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change by reducing net greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by 2030, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today on the eve of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 